AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVPT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

AVPT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 447,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,061 shares of company stock worth $724,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AvePoint by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

