Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 328.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $292.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.