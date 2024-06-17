Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA opened at $53.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

