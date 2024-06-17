Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,376.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $164.93 on Monday. Bâloise has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $166.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.58.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

