Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,376.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $164.93 on Monday. Bâloise has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $166.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.58.
About Bâloise
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bâloise
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.