Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

About Banca Mediolanum

Featured Articles

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

