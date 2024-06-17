Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,741,400 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 16,262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Stock Performance
Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.
About Banco BPM
