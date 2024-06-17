Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,741,400 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 16,262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of BNCZF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.