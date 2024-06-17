Bank of America Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $138.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,422. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

