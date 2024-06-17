Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.7 %

BKSC stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

