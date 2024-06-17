Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barnes Group stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

