Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 749.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

BPMUF opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

