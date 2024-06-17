Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 749.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
BPMUF opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $48.15.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.