Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.