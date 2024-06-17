Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $85,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN opened at $96.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

