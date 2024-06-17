Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

BDX traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $230.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,165. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

