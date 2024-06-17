Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 32.2% in May

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

