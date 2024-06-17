Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 2,790 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.40) to GBX 2,790 ($35.53) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Bellway Stock Up 0.9 %

About Bellway

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,622 ($33.39) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,640.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,648.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,903 ($24.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,898 ($36.90). The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.22, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

