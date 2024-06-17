Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 2,790 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,780 ($35.40) to GBX 2,790 ($35.53) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Bellway Stock Up 0.9 %
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
