Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.00

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 1000012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Beowulf Mining Stock Up 4,258.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £717.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

