Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

CRST stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £641.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,570.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.90.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

