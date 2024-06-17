Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 433.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

