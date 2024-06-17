Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.92

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.92 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 25227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.