Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 20.9 %

Better Home & Finance stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

