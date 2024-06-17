Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 20.9 %
Better Home & Finance stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Better Home & Finance
