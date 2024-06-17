BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.38) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.24) to GBX 2,520 ($32.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.13).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,194.50 ($27.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,311.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,373.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

