Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bio-Path Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $44.80.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
