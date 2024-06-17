Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Up 4.3%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.76 and last traded at $294.42. 37,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 206,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 119.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

