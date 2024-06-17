Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.20. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 67,096 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $486.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,595 shares of company stock valued at $63,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

