BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 10.1% in May

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 213,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,543. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that BioVie will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

