Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.61. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 208,088 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

