Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $3.15 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

