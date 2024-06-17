BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of BlackRock worth $1,636,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $769.33 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $776.01 and its 200-day moving average is $790.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

