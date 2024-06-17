BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1363 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

