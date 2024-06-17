Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 880,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.81% of Blackstone worth $8,244,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.21. 374,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.40 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

