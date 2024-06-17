Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 618.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 568,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 249,810 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 238,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Blink Charging Stock Down 3.8 %

BLNK stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

