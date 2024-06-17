BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $867.50 million, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

