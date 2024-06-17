BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $31.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.4911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

