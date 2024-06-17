Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,005,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 134.22% and a return on equity of 17.93%.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
