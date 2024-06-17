Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $17.40 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.
About Borregaard ASA
