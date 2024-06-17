Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $17.40 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

