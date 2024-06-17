Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.