Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOW stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

