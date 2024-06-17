Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

BOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

BOW opened at $25.69 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

In other news, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David John Newman acquired 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

