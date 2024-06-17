Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27.
About Bravo Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Mining
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.