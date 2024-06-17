Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVMF opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Bravo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

