Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $103.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $2,978,550 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,467,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,590,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

