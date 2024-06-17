Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.01 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,362,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

