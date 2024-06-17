Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

BHF stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.