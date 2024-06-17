Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,270,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,893,397 shares.The stock last traded at $1,797.48 and had previously closed at $1,735.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $836.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,360.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,255.24.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

