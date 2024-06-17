Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.