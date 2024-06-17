Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $10.70

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 61,357 shares of company stock worth $595,463. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Herbalife by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

