Brokerages Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $9.10

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MD opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $609.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

