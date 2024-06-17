Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $582,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 15.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $36.45 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.