Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $40.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

RHHBY opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

