Brokerages Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target at $45.57

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of RBRK opened at $32.50 on Friday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

