Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys 1,513 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $113.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

